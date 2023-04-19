Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 13

8:45 a.m.: Austin Christopher Scott, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child exploitation.

11:44 a.m.: Christopher Dale Jones, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

April 15

9:07 p.m.: Randall Gale Gibbs, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

April 16

11:52 a.m.: Ashley Marie Fisse, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

April 18

12:26 a.m.: Nathan Allen Moore, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

11:32 p.m.: Anthony J. Smith, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 13

1:42 a.m.: George W. Sears, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and strangulation.

6:30 p.m.: Kenneth R. Bath, 64, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

April 16

3:35 a.m.: Joey V. York, 49, Okeana, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Greensburg Fire

April 19

2:11 a.m.: Brush fire reported along I-74 at eastbound milemaker 131.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 11

4:16 p.m.: Christopher Aaron Hill, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.

6:19 p.m.: Martin Edward Farley, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a legend drug.

6:48 p.m.: Susan M. Foster, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

6:48 p.m.: Rebecca Sarah Labracque, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.

6:49 p.m.: Sean Alan Smith, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and visiting a common nuisance.

April 13

7:13 p.m.: Dwight K. Kanouse, 70, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

7:40 p.m.: James J. Ryon II, 47, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

9:01 p.m.: Dewight Mitchell Goff, 20, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.

April 14

1:26 a.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended.

5:42 a.m.: Alfonso Poou Pec, 36, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

9:07 a.m.: Keith Allen Bennett, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

8:58 p.m.: Patrick Ryan Seymour, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and kidnapping.

April 15

3:19 a.m.: Christopher Alan Holland II, 23, Zionsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

April 16

12:49 a.m.: David Tanner Mull, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, operating while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.

