Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
8:45 a.m.: Austin Christopher Scott, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child exploitation.
11:44 a.m.: Christopher Dale Jones, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
April 15
9:07 p.m.: Randall Gale Gibbs, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
April 16
11:52 a.m.: Ashley Marie Fisse, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
April 18
12:26 a.m.: Nathan Allen Moore, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:32 p.m.: Anthony J. Smith, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
1:42 a.m.: George W. Sears, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and strangulation.
6:30 p.m.: Kenneth R. Bath, 64, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
April 16
3:35 a.m.: Joey V. York, 49, Okeana, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
April 19
2:11 a.m.: Brush fire reported along I-74 at eastbound milemaker 131.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 11
4:16 p.m.: Christopher Aaron Hill, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
6:19 p.m.: Martin Edward Farley, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a legend drug.
6:48 p.m.: Susan M. Foster, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:48 p.m.: Rebecca Sarah Labracque, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.
6:49 p.m.: Sean Alan Smith, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and visiting a common nuisance.
April 13
7:13 p.m.: Dwight K. Kanouse, 70, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
7:40 p.m.: James J. Ryon II, 47, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:01 p.m.: Dewight Mitchell Goff, 20, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.
April 14
1:26 a.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended.
5:42 a.m.: Alfonso Poou Pec, 36, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
9:07 a.m.: Keith Allen Bennett, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
8:58 p.m.: Patrick Ryan Seymour, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and kidnapping.
April 15
3:19 a.m.: Christopher Alan Holland II, 23, Zionsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
April 16
12:49 a.m.: David Tanner Mull, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, operating while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.
