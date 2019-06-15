Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 13

8:57 p.m.: Harold W. Boyce Jr., 37, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing/manufacturing meth.

Incidents

June 13

10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5800 block of S. CR 695 W.

7:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

11:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.

Greensburg Police Department

June 13

1:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

3:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1500 block of W. Aspen Lane.

4:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

4:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

8:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Walnut and Franklin.

8:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

9:27 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of N. Park Street.

11:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.

11:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.

June 14

2:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

St. Paul Marshal

June 13

4:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.

8:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Webster Street.

Burney Fire Department

June 13

10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.

Letts Fire Department

June 13

10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.

Westport Fire Department

June 13

10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.

