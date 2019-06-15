Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 13
8:57 p.m.: Harold W. Boyce Jr., 37, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing/manufacturing meth.
Incidents
June 13
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5800 block of S. CR 695 W.
7:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
11:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 13
1:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
3:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1500 block of W. Aspen Lane.
4:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
8:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Walnut and Franklin.
8:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
9:27 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of N. Park Street.
11:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.
11:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
June 14
2:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
St. Paul Marshal
June 13
4:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.
8:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Webster Street.
Burney Fire Department
June 13
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.
Letts Fire Department
June 13
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.
Westport Fire Department
June 13
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5300 block of S. CR 695 W.
