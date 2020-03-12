Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
March 11
2:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S.
3:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of S.CR 850 W.
8:59 p.m.: Crash, type unknown, reported at CR 300 N. and 120 E.
9:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6100 block of N. CR 700 E.
Greensburg Police Department
March 11
11:43 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
1:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.
4:59 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
