Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Arrests

Feb. 25

9:16 p.m.: Noah Thomas Duncan, 33, Nineveh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor.

Feb. 26

7:11 a.m.: Brian Joseph Kilby, 40, Camby, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Feb. 28

12:06 a.m.: Cora J. Robinson, 37, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 26

8:57 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 500 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

7:43 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.

Arrests

Feb. 27

11:56 p.m.: Dorothy E. Ellis, 44, Lebanon, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Arrests

Feb. 25

10:39 p.m.: Joseph Paul Johnson, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Feb. 28

8:47 a.m.: Samuel J. Burnett, 32, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

