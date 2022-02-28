Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Arrests
Feb. 25
9:16 p.m.: Noah Thomas Duncan, 33, Nineveh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Feb. 26
7:11 a.m.: Brian Joseph Kilby, 40, Camby, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Feb. 28
12:06 a.m.: Cora J. Robinson, 37, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 26
8:57 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 500 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
7:43 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
Arrests
Feb. 27
11:56 p.m.: Dorothy E. Ellis, 44, Lebanon, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Arrests
Feb. 25
10:39 p.m.: Joseph Paul Johnson, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Feb. 28
8:47 a.m.: Samuel J. Burnett, 32, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
