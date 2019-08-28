Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 27
5:39 p.m.: Dawn Marie Allen 44, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of auto theft.
5:39 p.m.: Ashley S. Brown, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of auto theft.
7:30 p.m.: Christopher S. Smith, 37, Milroy, was arrested in the 2200 block of S. CR 950 E. on preliminary charges of residential entry and criminal trespass.
Incidents
Aug. 27
10:43 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 850 S.
2:48 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1280 S.
3:15 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Lake Santee.
7:24 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 27
1:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
7:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
8:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 28
1:40 a.m.: Resisting reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
4:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Aug. 27
3:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 27
2:48 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1280 S.
8:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Schott Street.
