Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
June 9
6:41 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 800 N. and Ind. 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 6
6:56 a.m.: James Little Still, 45, Seffner, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
10:32 a.m.: Victoria Vesta Arrowood, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
9:21 p.m.: Bonnie Lavonne Kixmiller, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.
June 7
8:05 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth and dealing meth.
8:05 p.m.: Heaven Leigh Sky Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, and obstruction.
June 8
1:53 a.m.: Martine Misa Fabien, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.
9:26 a.m.: Sharrod Richardson, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:27 p.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and confinement.
June 9
7:45 p.m.: Steven Ray Hollin, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 31
11:22 p.m.: Ricky L. Callahan, 59, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
11:48 p.m.: Herschel W. Browning, 31, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
June 1
9:11 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 63, Ross, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and altering a gun’s indentification.
June 2
12:59 a.m.: Alfonso Martinez Cruz, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:10 p.m.: Jerry N. Meyer, 54, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I to V drug.
June 4
1:37 a.m.: Amanda K. Marasco, 38, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated.
8:30 p.m.: Lindsey A. Umbstead, 37, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 5
1:42 p.m.: Brett J. Vondermeulen, 38, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
6:34 a.m.: Chelsie E. Stegall, 27, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
June 6
10:39 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
3:17 p.m.: Fire with damage reported at Lincoln and Walnut.
June 7
4:15 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.
June 8
1:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 790 Greensburg Commons.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 8
5:10 p.m.: Sarah E. Gascon, 34, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
June 9
6:04 a.m.: Amanda M. Budd, 42, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 7
3:40 p.m.: Carroll Joe Friend II, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
June 8
8:18 a.m.: Jerry Raymond Chandler, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
June 9
7:59 a.m.: Chelan Kennedy, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct.
10:54 a.m.: Megan JD Leining, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
3:39 p.m.: Douglas Edward Sallee, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:42 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance.
6:49 p.m.: Curtis John Smiley, 70, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.