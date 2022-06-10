Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

June 9

6:41 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 800 N. and Ind. 3.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 6

6:56 a.m.: James Little Still, 45, Seffner, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.

10:32 a.m.: Victoria Vesta Arrowood, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

9:21 p.m.: Bonnie Lavonne Kixmiller, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.

June 7

8:05 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth and dealing meth.

8:05 p.m.: Heaven Leigh Sky Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, and obstruction.

June 8

1:53 a.m.: Martine Misa Fabien, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.

9:26 a.m.: Sharrod Richardson, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

7:27 p.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and confinement.

June 9

7:45 p.m.: Steven Ray Hollin, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 31

11:22 p.m.: Ricky L. Callahan, 59, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

11:48 p.m.: Herschel W. Browning, 31, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

June 1

9:11 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 63, Ross, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and altering a gun’s indentification.

June 2

12:59 a.m.: Alfonso Martinez Cruz, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:10 p.m.: Jerry N. Meyer, 54, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I to V drug.

June 4

1:37 a.m.: Amanda K. Marasco, 38, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated.

8:30 p.m.: Lindsey A. Umbstead, 37, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 5

1:42 p.m.: Brett J. Vondermeulen, 38, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

6:34 a.m.: Chelsie E. Stegall, 27, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Greensburg Fire

June 6

10:39 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

3:17 p.m.: Fire with damage reported at Lincoln and Walnut.

June 7

4:15 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.

June 8

1:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 790 Greensburg Commons.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 8

5:10 p.m.: Sarah E. Gascon, 34, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

June 9

6:04 a.m.: Amanda M. Budd, 42, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 7

3:40 p.m.: Carroll Joe Friend II, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.

June 8

8:18 a.m.: Jerry Raymond Chandler, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

June 9

7:59 a.m.: Chelan Kennedy, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct.

10:54 a.m.: Megan JD Leining, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

3:39 p.m.: Douglas Edward Sallee, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:42 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance.

6:49 p.m.: Curtis John Smiley, 70, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

