Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
March 12
4:09 p.m.: Chimney fire reported at 7378 W. CR 480 S. Letts Fire Department also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 11
8:09 a.m.: Joshua Andrew Wienke, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:53 a.m.: Andrea Kay Pyatt, 37, Commiskey, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 12
12:26 a.m.: Chayna Renee McCullough, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge o operating a motor boat while intoxicated.
12:44 p.m.: Michael C. Sweet, 57, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 7
3 p.m.: Jonathan C. Bingham, 36, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
March 8
12:55 p.m.: Kyle A. Gabbard, 27, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
5:28 p.m.: Jessica M. Carpenter, 33, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
March 9
1:25 p.m.: Michael J. Allen, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
3:12 p.m.: Rondall L. Petrey, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.
9:33 p.m.: Kathy Sanders, 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
March 10
1:50 a.m.: Dakota J. Gray, 25, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:05 a.m.: Kenneth I. Peters, 19, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
March 11
Noon: James M. Bulmer, 48, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:30 p.m.: Kenneth R. Kelly Jr., 33, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence (.15% or more) and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
March 12
2:25 p.m.: Samantha L. Conn, 33, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
5:45 p.m.: Nicholas E. Vail, 19, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:13 p.m.: Gage W. Gehrig, 19, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
March 13
1:05 a.m.: Timothy B. Estridge, 48, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charge of during under the influence and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 14
1:13 a.m.: Thomas C. Watson II, 28, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.