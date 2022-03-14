Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

March 12

4:09 p.m.: Chimney fire reported at 7378 W. CR 480 S. Letts Fire Department also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 11

8:09 a.m.: Joshua Andrew Wienke, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

11:53 a.m.: Andrea Kay Pyatt, 37, Commiskey, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 12

12:26 a.m.: Chayna Renee McCullough, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge o operating a motor boat while intoxicated.

12:44 p.m.: Michael C. Sweet, 57, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of meth.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 7

3 p.m.: Jonathan C. Bingham, 36, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

March 8

12:55 p.m.: Kyle A. Gabbard, 27, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

5:28 p.m.: Jessica M. Carpenter, 33, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

March 9

1:25 p.m.: Michael J. Allen, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

3:12 p.m.: Rondall L. Petrey, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.

9:33 p.m.: Kathy Sanders, 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

March 10

1:50 a.m.: Dakota J. Gray, 25, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:05 a.m.: Kenneth I. Peters, 19, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

March 11

Noon: James M. Bulmer, 48, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:30 p.m.: Kenneth R. Kelly Jr., 33, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence (.15% or more) and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

March 12

2:25 p.m.: Samantha L. Conn, 33, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

5:45 p.m.: Nicholas E. Vail, 19, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

10:13 p.m.: Gage W. Gehrig, 19, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

March 13

1:05 a.m.: Timothy B. Estridge, 48, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charge of during under the influence and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 14

1:13 a.m.: Thomas C. Watson II, 28, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

