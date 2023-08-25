blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 24

4:02 a.m.: Bradley N. McCullough, 48, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

4:02 p.m.: Joseph M. Kimball, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

8:29 p.m.: Brittany Sue Lewandowski, 37, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 23

7:09 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 1807 N. Broadway Street, at Rural King.

Aug. 24

9:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at W. North and N. Anderson streets.

