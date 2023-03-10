Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 9

8:45 a.m.: Simone Dorothy Harris, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:35 p.m.: Ashley N. Day, 39, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Millhousen Fire

March 9

1:37 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 8481 W. County Line Road.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 8

5:03 p.m.: Jennifer A. Lyons, 41, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 8

10:59 a.m.: Michael Jason Compton, 49, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

9:05 p.m.: David Colburn, 37, Knightstown, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:35 p.m.: Lawrence Craig Judd, 40, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

