Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 3
2:26 p.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:22 p.m.: Timothy Clayton Brashars Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
8:06 p.m.: John J. Mullins, 49, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:01 p.m.: Tish Marie Peelman, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 4
8:40 a.m.: Billy Gene Burchett Jr., 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:23 a.m.: Daniel Michael Schlacter, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
12:44 p.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 66, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:18 p.m.: Daniel J. Richey, 46, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
17:20:29 05/03/21 Theft 1409 S COUNTY RD 850 E; PETRO TRUCK STOP, GREENSBURG.
22:48:12 05/03/21 Drugs / Invest 101 N LINCOLN ST; CIRCLE K GAS STATION, GREENSBURG.
13:45:22 05/04/21 Crash Pd 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.
15:00:49 05/04/21 Crash Pd 300 N / 120 E, GREENSBURG.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 28
10 a.m.: Alexander D. Mink, 30, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of marijuana.
11:53 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:53 p.m.: Phillip W. Richardson, 61, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 30
8 a.m.: Jeremy J. McGuire, 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Noon: Gary W. Vaughn II, 32, Myakka City, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:20 p.m.: Johnathan D. Rust, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:25 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 1
2:09 a.m.: Megan M. Cook, 28, Wilmington, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
9:36 p.m.: Nikayla A. Staudt, 24, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 2
8:37 p.m.: James A. Precht, 29, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
9:36 p.m.: Brandon T. Maxie, 28, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
May 3
10:30 a.m.: Christina D. McGuire, 45, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
20:21:50 05/03/21 FIRE INVEST 300 N CARVER.
13:45:22 05/04/21 CRASH PD 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.
15:36:35 05/04/21 FIRE GAS LEAK 408 S BROADWAY ST, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
15:33:20 05/03/21 Crimes Ag Child 327 S EAST ST, GREENSBURG.
16:00:51 05/03/21 Crash Pd WASHINGTON ST / N FRANKLIN, GREENSBURG.
21:15:44 05/03/21 Crim Mischief 925 W BRIARWOOD WAY;A APT G, GREENSBURG.
22:48:12 05/03/21 Drugs / Invest 101 N LINCOLN ST; CIRCLE K GAS STATION, GREENSBURG.
23:19:52 05/03/21 Vehicle Theft 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG.
18:31:36 05/04/21 Crash Pd STATE RD 3 / FREELAND, GREENSBURG.
19:17:17 05/04/21 Drugs / Invest MONFORT / SCOBY, GREENSBURG.
22:06:51 05/04/21 Drugs / Invest W MAIN / SUNSET, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 3
9:58 a.m.: Jordan Alan Robert Browning, 21, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge.
1:53 p.m.: Nathaniel David Miller, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified felony charge.
8:52 p.m.: Nathaniel Allen Sweet, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge.
Westport Fire Dept.
21:30:53 05/04/21 FIRE MUTUAL AID 6180 N PRIVATE RD 150 W, WESTPORT.
