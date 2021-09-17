Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 16
11:30 p.m.: Christina B. Mozingo, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, and disorderly conduct.
11:30 p.m.: Dylan Mozingo, 21, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and disorderly conduct.
