Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Incidents

Jan. 23

6:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8000 block of W. CR 600 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 23

9:12 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

7:38 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Fourth Street.

9:09 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 23

4:13 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.

Millhouse Fire Department

Jan. 23

8:29 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 100 W and 1080 S.

Tags

Recommended for you