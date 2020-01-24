Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
Jan. 23
6:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8000 block of W. CR 600 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 23
9:12 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
7:38 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Fourth Street.
9:09 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 23
4:13 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.
Millhouse Fire Department
Jan. 23
8:29 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 100 W and 1080 S.
