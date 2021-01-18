Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Jan. 15
8:59 a.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 7400 block of N. CR 450 W. St. Paul and Waldron firefighters were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 15
6:08 p.m.: Hunter Cole Wagner, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Jan. 16
7:47 p.m.: David Alan Fortner, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:41 p.m.: Elizabeth Jean Tascott, 36, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.