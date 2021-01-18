Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Fire Dept.

Jan. 15

8:59 a.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 7400 block of N. CR 450 W. St. Paul and Waldron firefighters were also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jan. 15

6:08 p.m.: Hunter Cole Wagner, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Jan. 16

7:47 p.m.: David Alan Fortner, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

1:41 p.m.: Elizabeth Jean Tascott, 36, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you