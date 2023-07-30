Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
July 27
7:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 5942 W. CR 550 N.
Clarksburg Fire
July 28
3:47 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 25075 Railfence Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 27
2:47 p.m.: Aaron Earl Engle, 26, Jeffersonville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.
July 28
1 a.m.: Jacob Anderson DeHaven, 21, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 27
7:05 p.m.: Charlene K. Humes, 44, Holton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 24
3:57 p.m.: Ezsariah Isaiah Stearns, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
4:03 p.m.: Robyn Janelle Johnson, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
July 25
10:43 p.m.: Jonathan Wade Adams-Spiker, 39, Charlottesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant child.
July 27
12:49 a.m.: Andrew Kirk Miller, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
