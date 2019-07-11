Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 10
2:02 p.m.: Cecil Evans Todd, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound mile marker 134 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:38 p.m.: Kaila Cheurice Lennartz, 31, Anderson, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
8:18 p.m.: Regina Lisa Martin, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 600 S. on a preliminary charge of being a habitual offender.
July 11
3:03 a.m.: Darius Jamal Moore, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
3:05 a.m.: Joshua Michael McCance, 25, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
July 10
5:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
July 11
Midnight: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
3:05 a.m.: Injury accident reported n the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:15 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
July 10
3:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
8:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of E. Hunter Robins Way.
9:12 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
9:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Westridge Parkway, Napoleon.
10:06 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1500 block of N. Commerce West Drive.
July 11
12:21 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
12:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
St. Paul Marshal
July 10
Greensburg Fire
July 10
3:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
July 11
12:21 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
