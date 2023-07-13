calendar

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

July 10

10:13 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 3051 N. Ind. 3.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

July 10

6:48 a.m.: Andres Lopez De La Cruz, 31, Atmore, Alabama, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

July 11

3:03 p.m.: William David Shelton, 43, Amelia, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal conversion, and possession of marijuana.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

July 5

3:41 p.m.: Cody F. Burton, 34, Greensfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

7:59 p.m.: Edward A. Uhl, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

July 6

10:40 p.m.: Tucker K. Coffman, 22, Liberty, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

July 7

8:51 p.m.: Monda R. Combs, 53, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

July 8

7:33 p.m.: Charles R. Vinson, 23, Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, disorderly conduct, and resisting.

7:33 p.m.: Charles Webb, 24, Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official and disorderly conduct.

7:35 p.m.: Mark E. Rawls, 58, Independence, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

July 10

12:11 a.m.: Erika L. Martin, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

12:11 a.m.: Shawn E. Martin, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

Greensburg Fire

July 10

4:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 134.

7:45 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 4038 S. CR 60 SW. Letts Fire also dispatched.

