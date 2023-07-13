Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
July 10
10:13 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 3051 N. Ind. 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
July 10
6:48 a.m.: Andres Lopez De La Cruz, 31, Atmore, Alabama, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
July 11
3:03 p.m.: William David Shelton, 43, Amelia, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal conversion, and possession of marijuana.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
July 5
3:41 p.m.: Cody F. Burton, 34, Greensfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
7:59 p.m.: Edward A. Uhl, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 6
10:40 p.m.: Tucker K. Coffman, 22, Liberty, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
July 7
8:51 p.m.: Monda R. Combs, 53, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
July 8
7:33 p.m.: Charles R. Vinson, 23, Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, disorderly conduct, and resisting.
7:33 p.m.: Charles Webb, 24, Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official and disorderly conduct.
7:35 p.m.: Mark E. Rawls, 58, Independence, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.
July 10
12:11 a.m.: Erika L. Martin, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
12:11 a.m.: Shawn E. Martin, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Greensburg Fire
July 10
4:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 134.
7:45 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 4038 S. CR 60 SW. Letts Fire also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.