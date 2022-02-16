Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 14
9:47 a.m.: Robert Wayne Guerrero, 36, Penville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 15
3:21 p.m.: Cory Ray Foster, 33, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:59 p.m.: Helen Marie Yorn, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 16
1:09 a.m.: Jessica Marie Armstrong, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 15
5:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Washington and Lincoln.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 15
10:14 a.m.: Dylan W. Witte, 29, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
11:16 a.m.: Brandon L. Harris, 27, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:33 a.m.: Justin A. Martin, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:55 p.m.: Edward N. Cantu, 57, of Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:54 p.m.: Joshua L. McQueen, 45, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 14
10:57 a.m.: Rachel RJ Brady, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of meth.
3:29 p.m.: Sylvia Mae Knight, 24, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing a schedule I to III drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:42 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 28, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing a schedule I to III drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 15
9:22 p.m.: Justin Michael Smith, 27, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended with a prior.
