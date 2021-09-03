Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 1
8:27 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9100 block of Longbranch Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 1
11:01 a.m.: Ross Allen Hunt, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 2
12:38 a.m.: Kenneth R. Rogers II, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of meth.
5:17 a.m.: John James Hermann, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
3:47 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
9:07 p.m.: Abel Razo Palafox, 33, Veguita, New Mexico, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 1
9:15 a.m.: Elevator rescue reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Sept. 1
7:03 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 123.
