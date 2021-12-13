Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Dec. 11
12:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9027 N. Hamburg Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
8 a.m.: Christina Maria West, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in her body, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:14 a.m.: Calvin M. Phillips, 31, Selma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
11:19 a.m.: Edward Eugene Brown III, 25, Westport, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
7:03 p.m.: Lucinda May Valentine, 49, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Dec. 11
5:53 a.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
4:01 p.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Dec. 12
8:46 p.m.: Gary W. Motz, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 2
1:12 a.m.: Michael W. Spurlock, 45, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
1:14 a.m.: Amy M. Reed, 36, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Dec. 4
1:50 a.m.: Alejandro Currillo, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, and operating while never having obtained an operator’s license.
4:53 a.m.: Javona Freeman, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
11:31 a.m.: Mariah B. Lewis, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, and possession of marijuana.
6:09 p.m.: Wesley S. Davis, 21, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth and an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 5
11 a.m.: Robert A. English II, 51, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
Dec. 6
10:44 a.m.: Jacquelyn G. Harrison, 36, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 7
9 a.m.: Tyler J. Riggle, 28, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:55 a.m.: Christopher P. Schoenfeld, 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 8
2:40 p.m.: Calebb D. Hamilton, 28, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Dec. 11
11:31 a.m.: Daniel C. Hundley, 37, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Dec. 12
11:36 p.m.: Lila M. Schmitt, 25, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Dec. 13
10 a.m.: Denise M. Damico, 34, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10 a.m.: Fred J. Hensley Jr., 50, Blue Ash, Ohio, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
St. Paul Fire
Dec. 10
7:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 129.
