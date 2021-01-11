Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jan. 8

8:39 a.m.: Matthew R. McQueen, 39, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

1 p.m.: Kendall Ray Hammond, 23, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:07 p.m.: Justin Wade Black, 34, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of resisting.

6:10 p.m.: Charles Johnny Jones Jr., 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Jan. 9

6:25 a.m.: William Glen Jordan, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:53 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Jan. 10

3:06 a.m.: Johnpaul Christopher Chipps, 18, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:19 a.m.: Kym Levar Richardson, 33, Mason, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jan. 8

8:30 a.m.: Rodney D. Addison, 35, Erlanger, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Jan. 9

4:03 p.m.: Jason Alan Kennedy, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 10

2:12 a.m.: David Michael Pennington, 55, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting, false informing and intimidation.

