Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 8
8:39 a.m.: Matthew R. McQueen, 39, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
1 p.m.: Kendall Ray Hammond, 23, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:07 p.m.: Justin Wade Black, 34, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of resisting.
6:10 p.m.: Charles Johnny Jones Jr., 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 9
6:25 a.m.: William Glen Jordan, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:53 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Jan. 10
3:06 a.m.: Johnpaul Christopher Chipps, 18, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:19 a.m.: Kym Levar Richardson, 33, Mason, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 8
8:30 a.m.: Rodney D. Addison, 35, Erlanger, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 9
4:03 p.m.: Jason Alan Kennedy, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 10
2:12 a.m.: David Michael Pennington, 55, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting, false informing and intimidation.
