Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 10
10:41 a.m.: Austin Dakota Jolly, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2 p.m.: Erix Giovani Medrano-Diaz, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:45 p.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 195 S. and 820 W. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
6:24 p.m.: Susan Moore, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:40 p.m.: Briant James Richey, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of meth, and dealing in paraphernalia with a prior.
Feb. 11
12:29 a.m.: Grant M. Bishop, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Feb. 10
9:01 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of E. CR 500 S.
10:44 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 7200 block of S. CR 320 W.
4:41 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7000 block of S. CR 460 W.
5:33 p.m .: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.
Feb. 11
1:52 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 80 NE. and 225 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 10
11:20 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
1:59 p.m.: Domestic reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
4:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of E. Washington Street.
5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
8:17 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
11:40 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
New Point Marshal
Feb. 10
5:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.
Westport Marshal
Feb. 10
2:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Mulberry Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 10
2:56 p.m.: Fire/HAZMAT reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Letts Fire Department
Feb. 10
10:44 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 7200 block of S. CR 320 W.
