Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
13:57:53 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 17
7:51 p.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:19 p.m.: Destiny Cheyenne Warrick, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
10:54 p.m.: Cade Michael Biederman, 18, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol.
May 18
3:32 a.m.: Johnny Chavez, 53, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
10:56 a.m.: John Michael Meyer, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:06 p.m.: James Loren Hardin, 43, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:45 p.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
08:54:52 05/17/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 128 WB, GREENSBURG.
13:01:14 05/17/21 Crash Injury 80 NE / 350 E, GREENSBURG.
13:57:53 05/17/21 Crash Injury STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.
16:48:40 05/17/21 Crash Pd 200 S / 1050 W, GREENSBURG.
22:54:43 05/17/21 Crim Mischief 408 E SCHOTT ST, WESTPORT.
10:25:06 05/18/21 Crash Pd 400 N / 850 E, GREENSBURG.
15:31:33 05/18/21 Crash Pd 708 E COUNTY RD 1000 S, WESTPORT.
15:42:15 05/18/21 Crash Pd 1409 S COUNTY RD 850 E; PETRO TRUCK STOP, GREENSBURG.
18:53:54 05/18/21 Death Invest I-74 / MM 143 EB, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
13:01:14 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY 80 NE / 350 E, GREENSBURG.
13:57:53 05/17/21 CRASH INJURY STATE RD 3 / 400 N, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
16:28:55 05/17/21 Battery 1807 N BROADWAY ST; RURAL KING, GREENSBURG.
08:50:16 05/18/21 Battery 906 W GASTON DR; APT D, GREENSBURG.
15:06:16 05/18/21 Crash Pd WESTRIDGE / ALLISON, GREENSBURG.
16:29:34 05/18/21 Battery 720 N LINCOLN ST; GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 13
2:55 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 27, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
May 14
8:55 a.m.: Christa Kay Spurlock, 50, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking with an inmate.
9:03 a.m.: Sandy Marie Turner, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:49 a.m.: Darrell Leon Babbs, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:20 p.m.: Timothy Alan Palmer, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
9:33 p.m.: Donald Mitchell Perkins, 53, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence second offense, and an unspecified writ of attachment.
May 16
3:20 p.m.: Willis H. Laird Jr., 60, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of mariuana, and driving under the influence.
May 18
9:20 a. m.: Joseph W. McDaniel, 39, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:52 a.m.: Joy L. Haymon, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 19
12:40 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, battery, probation violation, invasion of privacy, and an unspecified warrant.
St. Paul Marshal
08:59:28 05/17/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 126 WB, GREENSBURG.
Westport Fire Dept.
21:06:34 05/17/21 FIRE BRUSH 13636 S COUNTY RD 1100 W, WESTPORT.
Westport Marshal
15:31:33 05/18/21 Crash Pd 708 E COUNTY RD 1000 S, WESTPORT.
17:22:20 05/18/21 Crim Mischief WESTPORT KIWAINIS PARK, WESTPORT.
21:00:14 05/18/21 Crash Pd 102 S STATE RD 3; PAVEYS GAS & MINI MART, WESTPORT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.