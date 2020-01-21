Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 20

8:19 p.m.: Justin Alexander LeMasters, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

11:34 p.m.: Amanda Marie Lanthorne, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Montgomery and Barachel on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotics.

Incidents

Jan. 20

12:28 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland. Street.

10:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of S. CR 450 W.

Jan. 21

12:52 a.m.: Fight reported at Franklin and McKee.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 20

2:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

4:28 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.

8:22 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

Jan. 21

12:52 a.m.: Fight reported at Franklin and McKee.

3 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.

New Point Marshal

Jan. 20

8:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 20

2:53 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Wiley Street.

Westport Fire Department

Jan. 20

9:29 a.m.: Out of county fire mutual aid reported in the 1100 block of W. CR 850 N.

