Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 20
8:19 p.m.: Justin Alexander LeMasters, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:34 p.m.: Amanda Marie Lanthorne, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Montgomery and Barachel on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotics.
Incidents
Jan. 20
12:28 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland. Street.
10:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of S. CR 450 W.
Jan. 21
12:52 a.m.: Fight reported at Franklin and McKee.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 20
2:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
8:22 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
Jan. 21
12:52 a.m.: Fight reported at Franklin and McKee.
3 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.
New Point Marshal
Jan. 20
8:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 20
2:53 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Wiley Street.
Westport Fire Department
Jan. 20
9:29 a.m.: Out of county fire mutual aid reported in the 1100 block of W. CR 850 N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.