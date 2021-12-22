Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Dec. 20
9:45 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 614 NW Santee Drive, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Patricia Porter. The New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 20
11 a.m.: John Scott Jones, 44, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:32 a.m.: Jessica Jo LeMaster, 37, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual traffic violator.
2:33 p.m.: Jessica M. Jarrell, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 21
12:33 a.m.: Ashley Renee Brewer, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:56 a.m.: Brandon James Dover, 28, no address listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:39 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 62, Greensburg, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
8:17 p.m.: Trae Alan Adams, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 22
1:49 a.m.: Krystal Alexandria Winston, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstruction.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 20
5:16 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 526 W. Parkside Drive, Greensburg.
Dec. 21
7:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
Dec. 22
4:52 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 943 N. Michigan Avenue, at Expression Florists.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 20
1:19 p.m.: Dillon T. Niccum, 38, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
3:52 p.m.: Jesus S. Gil-Camarena, 29, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 21
3:35 p.m.: Sean E. Moenter, 32, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 20
7:43 p.m.: Vada Ann Holtzel, 24, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
