Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 30
10:05 p.m.: Chassidy Renee Hubbard, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 30
1:29 a.m.: Adam R. O’Dell, 21, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
8:02 p.m.: Allison Sue Ervine, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
11:51 p.m.: Brandy Mischell Collins, 42, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after being judged a lifetime habitual motor vehicle violator.
