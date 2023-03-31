Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 30

10:05 p.m.: Chassidy Renee Hubbard, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 30

1:29 a.m.: Adam R. O’Dell, 21, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

8:02 p.m.: Allison Sue Ervine, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

11:51 p.m.: Brandy Mischell Collins, 42, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after being judged a lifetime habitual motor vehicle violator.

