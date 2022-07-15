Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
July 11
6:20 a.m.: Mutual aid for out of county fire reported in the 2700 block of N. CR 850 E., Bartholomew County. Letts also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 12
8:28 p.m.: Caleb M. Stone, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a serious felon.
8:28 p.m.: Samantha Marie White, 27, North Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
July 14
11:12 p.m.: David W. Uberin, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 6
10:56 a.m.: Donald G. Parker, 36, Hamilton, Ohio was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant child.
July 8
10:14 p.m.: Carlos J. Monroe, 58, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
July 11
8:19 p.m.: Thomas P. O’Neill, 27, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, battery, criminal mischief, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
July 12
1:49 a.m.: Charles E. Campbell Jr., 62, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting.
Greensburg Fire
July 12
6:39 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9700 block of S. CR 700 W. Westport Fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 11
1:35 p.m.: Gary Lee Lockridge, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:40 p.m.: Marshall Brady Robinson, 33, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended with a prior.
July 13
3:37 p.m.: Miguel Reynoldo Bitto Soliz, 24, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of identity theft.
4:13 p.m.: David G. Rios Ramirez, 23, Lafayette, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, resisting, failure to disclose, and forgery.
Westport Fire
July 11
7:44 p.m.: Mutual aid reported in the 9900 block of N. CR 100 E. reported.
