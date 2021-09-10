Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 8
6:02 a.m. Quinn A. Ramsey, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:21 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:58 p.m.: Marc A. Santilliano, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 9
10:30 a.m.: Aleisha N. Loy, 33, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:58 p.m.: Wilhelmina C. McDaniel, 47, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 9
8:14 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 8
12:02 p.m.: Aaron W. Quinton, 32, Plainfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
3:01 p.m.: Jacob Tyler Pyles, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Sept. 9
10 a.m.: Shawn Allan Williams, 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
7:29 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
9:14 p.m.: Thomas J. McConnell II, 38, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, failure to appear, and violation of community correction placement.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Sept. 9
5:53 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. 421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.