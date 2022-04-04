Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
April 2
7:05 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 27,275 McQueen Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Mach 31
11:05 a.m.: Dale Douglas Perkins Jr., 48, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
2:18 p.m.: Alexander Kane Schneider, 28, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:38 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 25, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
April 1
9:13 p.m.: Brandy M. Lewis, 36, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years old.
April 2
12:17 a.m.: Tonda Sue Roe, 45, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:15 p.m.: Marcus Trejdoun Alexander Caine Schoelch, 22, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:43 p.m.: Kandace N. Wheeler, 40, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating with a BAC of .05 or more.
9:51 p.m.: Justice Allen Ray Curry, 19, Plainfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana with a prior.
9:51 p.m.: Destany Marie Statzer, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:40 p.m.: Brianna Nicole Miller, 34, Fairmount, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
April 3
3:41 p.m.: Blake Andrew Tedder, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
6:05 p.m.: Andrew Zane Jarrell, 28, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
April 4, 2022
4:56 a.m.: William Thomas Taylor III, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
April 1
8:18 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Davidson and Montgomery.
April 2
7:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Broadway and Veterans Way.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
March 31
9:09 a.m.: Matthew C. Jewell, 35, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
