Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 20
11:39 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 26195 Stipps Hill Road, Franklin County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 23
3:23 p.m.: Timothy Wayne Willman Jr., 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape and intimidation.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 19
1:30 p.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 45, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and possession of a syringe.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 23
4:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2468 S. CR 60 SW, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Scott Kuntz of Greensburg. Letts was also dispatched.
Jan. 25
1:44 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at S. Michigan and E. Hunter Robin Way.
Letts Fire
Jan. 23
9:11 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 11345 N. CR 500 E., Jennings County. Millhousen and Westport were also dispatched.
Jan. 24
5:36 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10145 N. CR 500 E. Westport also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 19
12:23 p.m.: William F. Wade Jr., 63, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Westport Fire
Jan. 21
6:54 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 102 W. Race Street.
