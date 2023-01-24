Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Jan. 20

11:39 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 26195 Stipps Hill Road, Franklin County.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 23

3:23 p.m.: Timothy Wayne Willman Jr., 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape and intimidation.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 19

1:30 p.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 45, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and possession of a syringe.

Greensburg Fire

Jan. 23

4:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2468 S. CR 60 SW, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Scott Kuntz of Greensburg. Letts was also dispatched.

Jan. 25

1:44 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at S. Michigan and E. Hunter Robin Way.

Letts Fire

Jan. 23

9:11 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 11345 N. CR 500 E., Jennings County. Millhousen and Westport were also dispatched.

Jan. 24

5:36 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10145 N. CR 500 E. Westport also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 19

12:23 p.m.: William F. Wade Jr., 63, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Westport Fire

Jan. 21

6:54 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 102 W. Race Street.

