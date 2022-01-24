Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 22
7:31 a.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 650 N. and Ind. 3. Greensburg also dispatched.
12:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 195 S. New Point also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 21
1:35 p.m.: Vincent W. Burton, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:29 p.m.: Shyla Jane Colley, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Jan. 22
12:07 a.m.: James Michael Richardson, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 23
12:52 a.m.: Wilson Eduver Ramirez-Reynoso, 23, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 24
12:55 a.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 18
3:15 p.m.: Dustin P. Riggle, 35, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and manufacturing meth.
Jan. 19
10:40 a.m.: Shawnee R. Buchanan, 23, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:18 p.m.: Adrian M. Davis, 25, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 21
1:25 p.m.: Zachary T. Raybourne, 27, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrest4ed on preliminary charges of burglary and theft.
Jan. 24
10:26 a.m.: James L. Centers, 50, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 21
5:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 1000 S. and 100 W. Letts and St. Paul fire departments also dispatched.
Jan. 23
8:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Ave.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
1:49 p. m.: Laura Renee Warner, 35, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
5:14 p.m.: Donald Leon Richmond, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Jan. 15
1:03 p.m.: Darian Scott Erlewein, 18, Mays, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
Jan. 16
7:03 p.m.: Brittany Nichole Humphrey, 34, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 17
12:47 p.m.: Jonathon Donte Gee, 28, Marion, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:14 p.m.: Jessica N. Hunter, 35, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Jan. 18
10 p.m.: Jack Donovan Huey, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been adjudged a habitual traffic violator.
Jan. 19
1:05 p.m.: Francis Scott Sumner, 62, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicle theft and possession of marijuana.
Jan. 21
1:32 p.m.: Dustin Randall Reed, 39, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant child.
1:41 p.m.: Amy J. Lapham, 36, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant child.
9:48 p.m.: Shawn Allan Williams, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 24
12:36 a.m.: Erin Kathleen Shaw, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
