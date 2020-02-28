Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Feb. 27

9:21 a.m.: Seth Harvest Tanner, 23, Verona, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:02 p.m.: Melissa Susanne Kuhn, 44, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

3:02 p.m.: Candice B. Phillips, 39, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Feb. 28

4:46 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Scudder, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

Incidents

Feb. 27

5:39 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6500 block of W. CR 650 N.

9:37 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

Feb. 28

8:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Washington Street.

8:57 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.

9:33 a.m.: Battery reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.

9:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 27

8:10 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.

2:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

4:30 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

8:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Feb. 28

6:28 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

Feb. 27

5:39 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6500 block of W. CR 650 N. The Waldron Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you