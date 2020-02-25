Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Incidents
Feb. 21
5:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of S. CR 300 E.
7:02 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.
7:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.
Feb. 22
8:52 a.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.
3:58 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.
11:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.
12:45 a.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 200 S. and 1050 W.
Feb. 23
2:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 650 W.
4:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
7:52 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.
9:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
10:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 21
9:05 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of W. Railroad Street.
3:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
Feb. 22
3:12 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.
6:17 a.m.: Resisting reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.
10:26 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
5:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.
7:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
7:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
11:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.
11:45 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
Feb. 23
1:22 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
6:36 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
12:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. Central Avenue.
2:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
3:24 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
3:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
4:16 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Carver Street.
6:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
7:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
10:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
