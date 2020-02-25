Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Incidents

Feb. 21

5:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of S. CR 300 E.

7:02 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.

7:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5700 block of W. Base Road.

Feb. 22

8:52 a.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.

3:58 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.

11:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.Feb. 23

12:45 a.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 200 S. and 1050 W.

Feb. 23

2:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 650 W.

4:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

6:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

7:52 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.

9:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

10:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 21

9:05 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of W. Railroad Street.

3:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

Feb. 22

3:12 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

5:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.

6:17 a.m.: Resisting reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.

10:26 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.

5:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.

7:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

7:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.

11:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.

11:45 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

Feb. 23

1:22 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

6:36 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

12:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. Central Avenue.

2:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.

3:24 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

3:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

4:16 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Carver Street.

6:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

7:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

10:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Tags

Recommended for you