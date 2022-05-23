Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 20

4:36 p.m.: Dustin Lee Staggs, 29, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:14 p.m.: William Patrick Marsh, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and deception.

11:01 p.m.: Briant James Richey, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 21

8:42 p.m.: Amber J. Dyer, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 22

1:31 a.m.: Damion Michael Williams, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

3:09 a.m.: Michael Paul Terry, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic assault.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you