Burney Fire
Nov. 4
1:32 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Ind. 46.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 5
1:34 a.m.: Martin Douglas Goen, 46, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:37 a.m.: Brandon J. Nelson, 42, Greensburg, was arrested was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and resisting.
Nov. 6
11:29 a.m.: Craig Alan Jordan, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 26
9:53 am.: Thomas J. Whipple, 62, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Oct. 29
1:51 a.m.: Braden R. Weston, 21, Liberty, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and disorderly conduct.
5:58 a.m.: Andrew D. Hicks, 45, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Oct. 30
5 a.m.: Brayden W. Back, 18, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
5:03 a.m.: John W. Rork V, 18, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Oct. 31
4:08 a.m.: Robert W. Smith, 24, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:40 a.m.: Curtis W. Ingram, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-payment of child support.
Nov. 5
12:53 a.m.: Larry D. Ison, 50, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 5
12:40 p.m.: Injury accident reported at I-74 and eastbound milemarker 140. New Point fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 4
10:59 p.m.: Michael D. Youree Jr., 28, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interfering with the reporting of a crime.
St. Paul Fire
Nov. 4
1:56 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 6598 W. CR 650 N.
Westport Fire
Nov. 4
12:03 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 6376 W. CR 1100 S.
Nov. 6
1:59 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7990 E. 975 N.
