Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 26
9:42 a.m.: Michael A. Goodin, 28, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 26
10:51 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
12:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
3:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:59 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
4:59 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1000 S.
7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
7:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of W. Park Road.
Greensburg Police Department
March 26
2:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
3:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
6:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Fifth and Lincoln.
March 27
12:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
March 26
6:43 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of McQueen Road.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 26
6:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Millhousen Fire Department
March 26
2:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at the Napoleon store in Ripley County.
St. Paul Fire Department
March 26
4:24 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Broadway and Central.
