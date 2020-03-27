Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 26

9:42 a.m.: Michael A. Goodin, 28, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 26

10:51 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

12:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

3:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

3:59 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.

4:59 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1000 S.

7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

7:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of W. Park Road.

Greensburg Police Department

March 26

2:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

3:41 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

6:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Fifth and Lincoln.

March 27

12:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department

March 26

6:43 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of McQueen Road.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 26

6:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Millhousen Fire Department

March 26

2:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at the Napoleon store in Ripley County.

St. Paul Fire Department

March 26

4:24 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Broadway and Central.

Tags

Recommended for you