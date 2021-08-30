Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 27
11:04 a.m.: Michael Tipton McKinsey, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:35 a.m.: Shaylah R. Jones, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
7:45 p.m.: Mark A. Doan, 56, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:23 p.m.: Ty Edward LeMasters, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.
Aug. 28
7:50 a.m.: Edward E. Snider, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 29
1:31 p.m.: Jason E. Adkins, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 25
9:16 a.m.: Christopher Alan Woods, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
12:02 p.m.: Curt Braydon Hokey Jr., 20, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:05 p.m.: Justin Herschel Yoder, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:19 p.m.: James Robert Daniel Wade, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.
Aug. 26
10:46 a.m.: Justin W. Griffin, 29, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2 p.m.: Marguerite Jewel Collins, 46, Reelsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:23 p.m.: David Fitzgerald Lewis, 56, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
5:19 p.m.: Theran Owen Tardy, 49, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Aug. 27
5:02 a.m.: Chad R. Dixon, 40, Fountaintown, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, intimidation (two counts), and resisting.
10:52 a.m.: Dustin A. Collins, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.
11:14 p.m.: Joshua Michael Williams, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 28
12:03 a.m.: Rocky Adam Hahn, 59, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:45 a.m.: Dreama Wayman, 49, Alexandria, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and obstruction.
6:53 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Aug. 29
1:31 a.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 34, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
4:44 p.m.: Zachary Allen Miller, 28, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
