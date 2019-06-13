Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 11
9:37 a.m.: Virginia Mae Ailes, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting arrest.
9:52 p.m.: Michael A. Carey, 22, Bybee, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
June 11
10:42 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1100 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
7:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
8:18 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8500 block of S. CR 210 SE.
Greensburg Police Department
June 11
7:44 a.m.: Domestic reported at Nightingale and Greenview.
8:25 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of W. 14th Street.
9:37 a.m.: Resisting reported at Monfort and Main.
Noon: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
1:33 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
6:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
10:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
11:12 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
June 12
1:07 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. Washington Street.
