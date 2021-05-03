Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 30
12:31 p.m.: Chealyn Bruce Colley, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:57 p.m.: Donald L. Lockherd, 38, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery.
7:41 p.m.: Domonic Mikel Adams, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:41 p.m.: Samantha Jo Herring, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 1
2:11 p.m.: Robert Lee Richardson, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
10:50 p.m.: Scott David Collins, 54, Comal, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:01 p.m.: Gregory Jaytwan Sims, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
May 2
6:06 p.m.: Timothy Ray Hall, 50, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting, fraud and deception.
6:06 p.m.: Aleisha N. Loy, 33, Sparta, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespassing.
8:38 p.m.: Ashlee Dawn Christie, 37, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Incidents
15:10:34 04/30/21 Crash Injury 3399 W CO RD 1000 S, GREENSBURG.
16:10:46 04/30/21 Crash Pd CENTRAL / DAVIDSON, GREENSBURG.
19:58:24 04/30/21 Crim Mischief 1084 E PLEASANT DR, GREENSBURG.
15:09:54 05/01/21 Crash Pd STATE RD 3 / STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
11:49:40 05/02/21 Drugs / Invest I-74 / MM 135 EB, GREENSBURG.
15:49:36 05/02/21 Shots Fired 4829 E COUNTY RD 280 N, GREENSBURG.
15:56:24 05/02/21 Fight MAIN / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.
Greenburg Fire Dept.
13:35:18 05/01/21 FIRE INVEST 533 W MAIN ST; TRACKSIDE CAFE, GREENSBURG.
20:10:11 05/02/21 FIRE INVEST 734 S COUNTRY CLUB DR, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
09:30:03 04/30/21 Crash Pd 955 N MICHIGAN AV; TREE CITY MEDICAL PARTNERS, GREENSBURG.
10:54:21 04/30/21 Theft 220 S VINE ST; APT 4, GREENSBURG.
11:15:51 04/30/21 Crash Pd MICHIGAN / MCKEE, GREENSBURG.
14:18:06 04/30/21 Crash Pd 826 N BROADWAY ST, GREENSBURG.
14:23:23 04/30/21 Crimes Ag Child 1400 Block W ASHFORD DR, GREENSBURG.
15:26:40 04/30/21 Crash Lsa 2329 N BROADWAY ST; APT 3, GREENSBURG.
16:10:46 04/30/21 Crash Pd CENTRAL / DAVIDSON, GREENSBURG.
23:20:06 04/30/21 Pursuit I-74 /118 EB, SHELBYVILLE.
08:14:06 05/01/21 Crim Mischief GREENSBURG CROSSING-5/3 ATM.
10:22:35 05/01/21 Crash Lsa 1121 S ERDMANN RD, GREENSBURG.
13:35:18 05/01/21 Fire Invest 533 W MAIN ST; TRACKSIDE CAFE, GREENSBURG.
14:11:50 05/01/21 Battery 302 E TENTH ST; SKYBIRD MANOR RETIREMENT HOME, GREENSBURG.
15:56:24 05/02/21 Fight MAIN / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 1
10:20 a.m.: Kurtis Glenn Beaver, 31, Noblesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
May 3, 2021 12:02 a.m.: David Lee Mosley, 54, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Westport Marshal
