Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 8
1:46 p.m.: William Leslie Crank, 23, Glenwood, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear and an unspecified warrant.
July 9
3:32 a.m.: Tammy R. Teague, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
July 5
6:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1900 block of N. CR 400 E.
7:18 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
7:50 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 3500 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
10:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.
July 6
7:56 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1200 block of NE Kiowa Trail.
July 7
8:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 4000 block of S. CR 850 E.
11:03 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.
July 9
2:39 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 5
10:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
2:42 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
5:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street.
6:46 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
10:39 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1500 block of N. Broadway Street.
July 6
12:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.
12:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
2:40 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1100 block of N. Park Street.
7:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
July 7
1:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. First Street.
3:30 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.
6:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Anderson Street.
1:34 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.
6:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
7:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
8:16 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at Lincoln and Barachel.
8:41 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
9:46 p.m.: Pursuit reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 800 W.
10:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Smith and Veterans Way.
10:46 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:03 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 800 block of S. CR 800 W.
11:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
July 8
12:35 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
3:07 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
7:59 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street.
9:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
1:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1400 block of N. Matthew Drive.
6:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.
7:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
9:58 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of N. Broadway Street.
July 9
12:03 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
12:37 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of W. Central Avenue.
2:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
2:39 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
New Point Marshal
July 5
5:42 p.m.: Domestic reported on I-74 at westbound MM 167.
Greensburg Fire
July 8
5:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.
