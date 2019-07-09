Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 8

1:46 p.m.: William Leslie Crank, 23, Glenwood, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear and an unspecified warrant.

July 9

3:32 a.m.: Tammy R. Teague, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

July 5

6:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1900 block of N. CR 400 E.

7:18 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

7:50 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 3500 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

10:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.

July 6

7:56 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1200 block of NE Kiowa Trail.

July 7

8:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 4000 block of S. CR 850 E.

11:03 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.

July 9

2:39 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

4:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

Greensburg Police Department

July 5

10:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

2:42 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

5:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street.

6:46 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.

10:39 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1500 block of N. Broadway Street.

July 6

12:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.

12:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

2:40 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1100 block of N. Park Street.

7:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

July 7

1:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. First Street.

3:30 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.

6:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Anderson Street.

1:34 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.

6:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

7:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

8:16 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at Lincoln and Barachel.

8:41 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

9:46 p.m.: Pursuit reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 800 W.

10:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Smith and Veterans Way.

10:46 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:03 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 800 block of S. CR 800 W.

11:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

July 8

12:35 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

3:07 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

7:59 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street.

9:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

12:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

1:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1400 block of N. Matthew Drive.

6:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.

7:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

9:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

9:58 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of N. Broadway Street.

July 9

12:03 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

12:37 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of W. Central Avenue.

2:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

2:39 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

4:23 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

New Point Marshal

July 5

5:42 p.m.: Domestic reported on I-74 at westbound MM 167.

Greensburg Fire

July 8

5:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.

