Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 28
7:43 p.m.: Robyn Michele Runkel, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:43 p.m.: Sarah Lyn Runkel, 34, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
April 29
6:55 p.m.: James Clay Magers, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
April 30
10:23 p.m.: Steven Ray Hollin, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and rape when the victim has verbally or otherwise refused.
Greensburg Fire
April 29
9:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1321 S. Michigan Avenue.
2:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 28
2:06 p.m.: Aron Curtis Alexander, 28, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary/residential entry.
9:38 p.m.: Rachel Lynn Steele, 32, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance and possession of meth.
April 29
2:01 a.m.: Christopher James Kurkowski, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
April 30
5:33 p.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating or permitting operation of a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
