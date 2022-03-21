Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 18

7:04 p.m.: Jason Edward Reese, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:04 p.m.: Leo Dallas Shannon, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

8:27 p.m.: Brooklyn Nicole Ruggles, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.

March 19

1:26 a.m.: Ethan Tyler Rich, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

12:09 p.m.: Anthony James Bailey, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:09 p.m.: Madelynn Duke, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:17 p.m.: Alexander Scott Johnson, 24, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 20

12:37 a.m.: Leroy Kemp Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

7:17 p.m.: Tarina Michele Martin, 51, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

March 16

9:12 p.m.: James W. Smith, 53, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

March 17

8:20 a.m.: Hunter L. Mayfield, 21, Cedar Grove, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft, resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, obstruction and maintaining a common nuisance.

8:20 a.m.: Jalen A. Thomas, 22, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft, resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, obstruction, and visiting a common nuisance.

March 19

3:12 p.m.: John N. Reister, 49, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 20

5:11 p.m.: Tyler K. Vestal, 20, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Greensburg Fire

March 20

7:41 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 112 W. Third Street.

Millhousen Fire

March 18

6:17 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 716 W. CR 650 S.

Westport Fire

March 18

12:17 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street.

March 20

9:31 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 13210 N. CR 845 E., Jennings County.

