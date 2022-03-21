Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 18
7:04 p.m.: Jason Edward Reese, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:04 p.m.: Leo Dallas Shannon, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
8:27 p.m.: Brooklyn Nicole Ruggles, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
March 19
1:26 a.m.: Ethan Tyler Rich, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
12:09 p.m.: Anthony James Bailey, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:09 p.m.: Madelynn Duke, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:17 p.m.: Alexander Scott Johnson, 24, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 20
12:37 a.m.: Leroy Kemp Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7:17 p.m.: Tarina Michele Martin, 51, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
March 16
9:12 p.m.: James W. Smith, 53, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
March 17
8:20 a.m.: Hunter L. Mayfield, 21, Cedar Grove, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft, resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, obstruction and maintaining a common nuisance.
8:20 a.m.: Jalen A. Thomas, 22, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft, resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, obstruction, and visiting a common nuisance.
March 19
3:12 p.m.: John N. Reister, 49, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 20
5:11 p.m.: Tyler K. Vestal, 20, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Greensburg Fire
March 20
7:41 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 112 W. Third Street.
Millhousen Fire
March 18
6:17 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 716 W. CR 650 S.
Westport Fire
March 18
12:17 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street.
March 20
9:31 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 13210 N. CR 845 E., Jennings County.
