Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 23
1:09 p.m.: Patrick Henry O’Connor Jr., 48, Osgood, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Washington Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2 p.m.: Lloyd Norman Roberts, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:20 p.m.: Jonathan Dalton Struckman, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified out of county warrant.
6:39 p.m.: Patricia Jean Robertson, 29, Greensburg, was arrested in the 3400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421 on an unspecified warrant.
8 p.m.: Bradley Scott Peters, 58, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of N. CR 650 E. on an unspecified warrant.
9:47 p.m.: Richard Earl Lozier, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at Ninth and Brandt on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Aug. 24
7:51 a.m.: Jonathan Keith Jordan, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. 15th Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
1:08 p.m.: Corina R. Hearld, 40, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as two preliminary charges of possession of meth.
3:14 p.m.: Americo Dominic Johnson, 23, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 132 on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
3:14 p.m.: Austin Ismael Lerma, 23, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 132 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:10 p.m.: Kenneth L. Fromer Jr., 38, Greensburg, was arrested at Home and Second on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 25
12:57 a.m.: Shelby Culp, 25, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
12:57 a.m.: Ron Patrick Culp, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
5:42 a.m.: Steven J. Crafton, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on I-74 at MM 134 on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
4:22 p.m.: Ryan Alan Herrmann, 39, Connersville, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Michigan Street on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:13 p.m.: Jeffrey Wayne Monroe, 26, North Vernon, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
St. Paul Fire
Aug. 24
2:57 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 25
12:38 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.
