Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 15
2:59 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4261 E. CR 400 N. Property tax records indicate the property is owned by David J. and Emily Elizabeth Schwartz.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 10
11:31 p.m.: Shannon Elizabeth O’Hara, 28, Nashville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Sept. 11
2:04 a.m.: Brian K. Hartwell, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
9:34 p.m.: James Larry Anderson, 59, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interfering with the reporting of a crime, motor vehicle habitual traffic violator, violation of driving conditions, and domestic battery.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
5:15 p.m.: Cody A. Sorensen, 24, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
Sept. 10
12:30 p.m.: Anthony Z. Tedesco, 36, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 11
1:27 a.m.: William J. Gabbard, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
5:22 p.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 53, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:05 p.m.: Terry L. Pursifull, 31, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior.
Sept. 12
2:50 a.m.: Stephanie E. Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and resisting.
Sept. 13
9:30 a.m.: Travis J. Schirmer, 29, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:36 a.m.: Gracie M. Robbins, 47, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 14
8:56 a.m.: Andrew M. Welke, 47, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 14
12:30 p.m.: Christopher Paul Schoenfeld, 37, Hagerstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:30 p.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Westport Fire Dept.
Sept. 13
3:47 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 310 S. Walnut Street, Westport. Tax records indicate the property is owned by Catherine A. Tevis. The Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.
