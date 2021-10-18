Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 15

10:09 a.m.: Chase Kenneth Hogg, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:25 p.m.: David Earl Bowles Jr., 43, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

2:35 p.m.: Quenjuana R. Wells, 37, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:47 p.m.: Olegario Olegano Lopez-Ramirez, 28, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

11:39 p.m.: Jacob Edward Keihn, 26, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Oct. 16

2:41 p.m.: Damion Michael Williams, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interference with the reporting of a crime.

Oct. 17

10:47 p.m.: Timothy Lee Tackett, 52, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 18

12:35 a.m.: Raymond Fugate Jr., 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

12:35 a.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 44, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 15

2:05 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 1610 N. Nieman Drive.

Oct. 16

10:20 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 215 W. North Street.

Oct. 17

9:29 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 409 E. Fifth Street.

4:56 p.m. Brush fire reported at 3430 E. Base Road. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.

