Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 25
10:23 a.m.: Jesse J. Richardson, 38, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
April 28
3:42 p.m.: Joseph L. Davis, 26, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
April 29
12:40 p.m.: Preston Metcalf, 57, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
April 30
10:08 a.m.: Tony D. Pursifull, 50, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a handgun without a license.
Greensburg Fire
May 2
4:27 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 511 W. Washington Street.
9:58 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 607 N. Davidson Street.
