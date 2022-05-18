Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

May 17

5:25 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in Hope.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 17

3:58 p.m.: Jeffrey K. Owens, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, operating while intoxicated with a prior, and operating after having been ajudged a habitual traffic violator.

Greensburg Fire

May 16

10:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 219 S. Franklin Street.

4:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 S. and Ind. 3. Letts also dispatched.

7 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 327 E. Central Avenue. According to tax records, this property is owned by Donald and Karen Bultman.

May 17

4:22 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 722 W. 10th Street.

7:59 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 217 N. Jackson Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

May 16

12:29 p.m.: Tracy M. Wood, 56, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

10:04 p.m.: Dennis Garcia, 21, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever having obtained a license.

May 17

7:23 a.m.: Jeffery D. Scheel, 55, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:07 a.m.: Matthew G. Hunt, 46, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:06 p.m.: Morgan S. Whaley, 24, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 18

12:35 a.m.: Kristian A. Hinners, 19, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

