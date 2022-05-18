Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 17
5:25 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in Hope.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 17
3:58 p.m.: Jeffrey K. Owens, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, operating while intoxicated with a prior, and operating after having been ajudged a habitual traffic violator.
Greensburg Fire
May 16
10:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 219 S. Franklin Street.
4:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 S. and Ind. 3. Letts also dispatched.
7 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 327 E. Central Avenue. According to tax records, this property is owned by Donald and Karen Bultman.
May 17
4:22 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 722 W. 10th Street.
7:59 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 217 N. Jackson Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
May 16
12:29 p.m.: Tracy M. Wood, 56, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
10:04 p.m.: Dennis Garcia, 21, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever having obtained a license.
May 17
7:23 a.m.: Jeffery D. Scheel, 55, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:07 a.m.: Matthew G. Hunt, 46, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:06 p.m.: Morgan S. Whaley, 24, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 18
12:35 a.m.: Kristian A. Hinners, 19, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
