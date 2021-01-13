Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire Dept.
Jan. 11
11:43 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 850 W. Greensburg and Letts fire departments also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 11
11:43 a.m.: Jon P. Mitchell, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more.
8:16 p.m.: Alexander James Weir, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:30 p.m.: Zachary Kyle Warren, 32, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 12
12:13 a.m.: Ricky Dale McLaughlin, 28, Fountaintown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 13
3:02 a.m.: Caleb Matthew Barton, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 4
5 p.m.: Douglas C. Curry, 22, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 6
9 p.m.: Stephanie L. Willis, 48, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Jan. 7
12:30 p.m.: Shane M. McQueen, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice.
3 p.m.: Dylan W. Elza, 28, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 8
1:23 p.m.: James L. Centers, 49, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:22 p.m.: Heather A. Aviles, 30, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 9
10:35 a.m.: Emily K. Poehner, 31, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of a Legend drug, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated endangerment.
5 p.m.: Jenny S. Burbridge, 46, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Jan. 10
11 a.m.: Brandon L. Greer, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:58 p.m.: George D. Rust, 50, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Letts Fire Dept.
Jan. 11
11:43 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St., Westport. Westport Fire Dept. also dispatched.
New Point Fire Dept.
Jan. 11
8:08 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 280 E.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 12
9:51 a.m.: Brandon Ray Hatfield, 36, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:02 p.m.: Timothy Alan Palmer, 44, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment and a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
