Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 4
9:28 a.m.: David W. May, 37, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2 p.m.: Zachary Ray Walker, 27, Holton, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.
5:51 p.m.: Clifford Ray Jr., 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
10:28 p.m.: Michael Earl Ames, 37, Columbus, was arrested at Park and Ryle on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor and public intoxication.
Incidents
Sept. 4
8:46 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.
11:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
7:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
9:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson St., Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 4
6:43 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.
12:09 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:38 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
3:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
4:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:09 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
8:32 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.
Sept. 5
12:51 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.