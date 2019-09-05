Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 4

9:28 a.m.: David W. May, 37, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2 p.m.: Zachary Ray Walker, 27, Holton, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.

5:51 p.m.: Clifford Ray Jr., 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.

10:28 p.m.: Michael Earl Ames, 37, Columbus, was arrested at Park and Ryle on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor and public intoxication.

Incidents

Sept. 4

8:46 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.

11:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

2:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

6:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

7:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

9:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson St., Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 4

6:43 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue.

9:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.

12:09 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.

1:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

2:38 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

3:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.

4:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:09 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

8:32 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.

Sept. 5

12:51 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

