Arrests
Oct. 15
10:51 a.m.: Jill Celeste Pike, 44, Seymour, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:59 p.m.: Cheyenne Nicole Adkins, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 16
2:03 a.m.: Ashley S. Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 15
11:50 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Jackson Street.
3:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and Ind. 3.
5:19 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1300 block of S. West Street, Westport.
5:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
7:16 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
7:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Oct. 15
6:29 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Lakeshore Drive.
9:38 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.
11:03 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of W. 11th Street.
11:16 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
11:37 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
2:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. First Street.
2:59 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of W. 11th Street.
3:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and Ind. 3.
3:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Lakeshore Drive.
3:46 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:49 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
7:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Oct. 16
4:04 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Oct. 15
11:50 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Jackson Street. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.
Oct. 15
8:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
Oct. 15
7:59 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1700 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
Oct. 16
1:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.