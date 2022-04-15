Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. EMA
April 13
8:30 p.m. – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that southeastern Decatur County was hit by a brief, weak tornado Wednesday night. The 75-feet wide tornado had a maximum speed of 84 mph and traveled about a tenth of a mile. Decatur County EMA reported the tornado touchdown took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near CR 800 S. and 100 W. – between Westport and Millhousen – where a barn and horse trailer were reportedly damaged.
Clarksburg Fire
April 13
11:19 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9007 Davidson, Franklin County.
8:45 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 11154 Buena Vista Road, Franklin County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
11:49 a.m.: Christopher J. McCarter, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
12:08 p.m.: John Frank Fehr III, 31, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:10 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:34 p.m.: Sarah Elizabeth Parkison, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
April 14
10:41 a.m.: Cory Joe Lyons, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a syringe.
12:24 p.m.: Marlene Sue Orr, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
12:49 p.m.: Susan Chandler, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
April 15
12:55 a.m.: Justin John Fox, 37, Alexandria, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
12:55 a.m.: Justin Jon Fox, 38, Clarksville, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
April 14
4:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Washington and Lincoln.
8:58 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 2002 N. Moscow Road, at the Wesleyan church.
Letts Fire
April 13
9:09 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2510 E. CR 700 S., Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Joseph and Jessica Hamilton. Millhousen, Napoleon and Westport were also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 11
4:07 p.m.: Thomas J. Collins, 33, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:08 p.m.: Duane M. Levell, 46, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:39 p.m.: Brenda L. Brewer, 50, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
1:09 p.m.: Edward H. Hentz, 48, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
